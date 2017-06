June 19 Tencent Holdings, China's biggest Internet company by revenue, agreed to acquire a minority stake in privately held Epic Games Inc, a developer of 3D game engine technology.

Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Cary, North Carolina-based Epic makes popular games such as the "Gears of War" franchise for Microsoft Inc's Xbox 360, "Unreal Tournament" for consoles and "Infinity Blade" for Apple Inc's iOS platform.