HONG KONG Feb 20 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd
is in talks to combine its e-commerce business with
rival online retailer JD.com, Bloomberg reported on Thursday,
citing two anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
The companies are considering several options, including
Tencent getting a 6 percent stake in JD.com in exchange for
merging its less-popular online shopping operations with
JD.com's more established platform, the report cited one source
as saying.
Tencent declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. A
spokesperson for JD.com told Reuters it was not company policy
to comment on market rumors.
The 21st Century Business Herald newspaper had reported on
Wednesday that Tencent may buy a stake in JD.com, citing an
unidentified investment banking source.
JD.com, China's second-largest e-commerce company, filed on
Jan. 30 for a U.S. listing of its shares, following market
leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd in tapping into rising investor
enthusiasm surrounding China's booming online retail market.