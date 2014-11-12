BEIJING Nov 12 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd
reduced its sales and marketing support for
international expansion during the third quarter, company
management said on Wednesday.
Tencent's products, particularly mobile messaging app
WeChat, had not gained as strong a foothold in Western markets
as in other countries, James Mitchell, Tencent's chief strategy
officer, said on a conference call after the social networking
and video gaming company posted its third-quarter results.
Tencent's net income and revenues for the quarter both
missed analysts' forecasts, as revenues grew at their slowest
rate in seven years and sales from its lucrative mobile gaming
business dropped off.
