* Q3 net income 5.66 bln yuan vs 6.17 bln forecast
* Q3 revenue at 19.8 bln yuan vs 20.6 bln forecast
* Mobile gaming revenue down to 2.6 bln from 3 bln in Q2
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Nov 12 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest social network and gaming firm, missed
third-quarter net income forecasts as revenue grew at its
slowest rate in seven years and sales from its lucrative mobile
gaming business dropped off.
Mobile gaming sales, the biggest driver of revenue growth in
the previous quarter, fell to 2.6 billion yuan in the three
months ended September from 3 billion in the second quarter.
Tencent's results were worse than management had forecast,
confirming investor worries that cooling sales from mobile
gaming would be a drag on the $154-billion company's results.
Tencent's stock lost as much as 13 percent of its value
after company executives warned in August that mobile gaming
revenue growth could be flat during the second half of the year.
Net income rose 46.4 percent to 5.66 billion yuan ($923.98
million) in the third quarter, well below estimates of 6.173
billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll
of 10 analysts.
Earnings were held back by the slowest revenue growth in
seven years. Revenue was up 27.5 percent to 19.81 billion yuan,
versus forecasts of 20.57 billion based on a poll of 12
analysts, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Global monthly active users of Tencent's WeChat, China's
biggest mobile app, rose 6.8 percent from the previous quarter
to 468 million monthly active users, its slowest rate of
quarterly growth since Tencent started releasing figures.
Management put the drop-off in mobile gaming revenue down to
compliance issues with Apple Inc's iOS mobile operating
system. These delayed game upgrades on both iOS and Google Inc's
Android operating system as Tencent synchronises
updates across both platforms.
"It's an industry that has grown explosively," said Chief
Strategy Officer James Mitchell. "Notwithstanding the temporary
blip that we experienced in the fourth quarter, for a quarter."
Mitchell told analysts on the call that Tencent would be
better equipped to handle similar complications in the future.
But he also said Tencent reduced its sales and marketing
support for international expansion in the third quarter.
Tencent products like WeChat, China's most popular app that
allows users to message and play games, had experienced weak
adoption in Western markets, Mitchell said.
The announcement came after Hong Kong's market closed.
Tencent shares had risen 1.25 percent to outpace a 0.55 percent
advance by the Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.1257 Chinese yuan)
