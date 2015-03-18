HONG KONG, March 18 Tencent Holdings Ltd , China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm, posted a 51 percent gain in fourth-quarter net income, missing estimates, as sharing and content costs took a bite out of healthy revenue growth.

Net income for the quarter ending December rose to 5.95 billion yuan ($955.9 million), below estimates of 6.26 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 11 analysts.

Revenue grew 24 percent to 20.978 billion yuan ($3.37 billion), slightly above forecasts of 20.5 billion yuan, on the back of strong sales from online gaming on PCs and smart phones linked to social networks like hit app WeChat. ($1 = 6.2289 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yimou Lee in HONG KONG and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Miral Fahmy)