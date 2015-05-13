BEIJING May 13 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm,
posted first quarter revenue that beat analyst estimates due to
strong growth from its PC and mobile video games business.
Revenue for the quarter ending March rose 21.7 percent
year-on-year to 22.4 billion yuan ($3.61 billion), above
forecasts of 22.01 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters
SmartEstimate poll of 11 analysts.
Tencent's net income climbed a higher-than-expected 6.6
percent to 6.9 billion yuan. Global monthly active users of its
WeChat messaging service, China's most popular mobile app, rose
to 549 million from 500 million in the previous quarter, as the
social network solidified its dominance in the market despite
slowing smartphone sales.
Tencent shares were down 0.13 percent in trading on
Wednesday, versus a 0.58 percent fall in the Hang Seng Index
.
($1 = 6.2043 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)