* Q3 revenue 26.6 bln yuan, beats estimates
* Online advertising doubles, online gaming income rises
* WeChat users surge to 650 million
BEIJING, Nov 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm,
beat analyst estimates with a third-quarter revenue rise of 34
percent, its fastest rate in five quarters, partly due to a
surge in advertising income.
Overall July-September revenue reached 26.59 billion yuan
($4.18 billion), compared with the 25.26 billion yuan average
estimate of 15 analysts in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Revenue in the firm's value-added services category grew 28
percent on year to 20.55 billion yuan, boosted by new smartphone
and personal computer (PC) games, as well as social network
income.
Tencent attributed its 102 percent rise in advertising
revenue to 4.9 billion yuan to an enlarged advertiser base, with
65 percent of that revenue generated on mobile platforms.
"Our online game business achieved healthy growth in
revenues, mainly driven by new smartphone games and key PC
client games," Tencent said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange
filing.
"Our social networks revenues expanded, reflecting increased
contributions from both subscription services and in-game item
sales within our mobile social networking platforms."
The operator of China's most popular messaging app, WeChat,
recently ramped up advertising sales, following the lead of U.S.
social media peer Facebook Inc. Conversely, Facebook is
making its messaging apps more like Tencent's, which offers
services from mobile gaming to taxi hailing and personal wealth
management.
Tencent's net quarterly income hit 7.45 billion yuan, versus
an average estimate of 7.67 billion yuan, representing
year-on-year growth of 39 percent.
Global monthly users of WeChat reached 650 million as at the
end of September, Tencent said, representing on-year growth of
39 percent. Its QQ social networking platform - another popular
service in China - hit 639 million users.
Tencent shares ended down 1.1 percent on Wednesday, versus a
1.4 percent fall in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
($1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan renminbi)
