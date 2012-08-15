* Q2 net profit 3.1 bln yuan vs consensus 3 bln yuan
* Q2 revenue 10.53 bln yuan vs consensus 10.1 bln yuan
* Tencent pushing into other segments to diversify revenue
By Melanie Lee
Aug 15 Tencent Holdings, China's
biggest Internet company by revenue, said on Wednesday its
quarterly profit rose by its fastest pace in a year as sales got
a boost from its online games segment despite a slowing Chinese
economy.
Tencent and its rivals have been rapidly expanding in
Internet segments such as media and e-commerce to tap fresh
revenue streams, heating up the battle to draw users to their
platforms. In the online games business, which generates about
half of its overall revenue, Tencent last month linked up with
Activision Blizzard to bring "Call of Duty" to China.
Tencent said its second-quarter net profit rose 32 percent
from a year earlier to 3.1 billion yuan ($492 million), its
biggest rise since the first quarter of 2011. The result was
roughly in line with the average estimate of 3 billion yuan in a
Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Revenue rose 56 percent to 10.53 billion yuan, above the
average forecast from nine analysts for 10.1 billion yuan.
Online gaming revenue at Tencent, also China's largest
online game operator, rose 53 percent from a year earlier to 5.6
billion yuan, according to a Reuters calculation. From the
previous quarter, online games revenue rose a modest 4.6 percent
due to seasonal factors with students busy taking exams in June.
A bright spot in Tencent's results was online advertising
revenue, which soared 72 percent to 879.7 million yuan,
contributing about 8 percent of total revenue.
"We delivered another solid set of revenue and earnings
results during the second quarter of 2012 despite a more
challenging macro environment," said Tencent's Chief Executive
Pony Ma in a statement.
Tencent, which also runs China's largest online messaging
platform, QQ, and popular Internet portals, Qzone and Pengyou,
said its e-commerce revenue rose 14 percent from the previous
quarter to 857.5 million yuan.
TURF WAR
Tencent, which started as an instant messaging service in
the late 1990s, and other cash-rich Chinese Internet companies
have been making a push outside their core businesses in search
of fresh revenue sources, encroaching each others' turf as they
look to attract users.
Tencent in June bought a minority stake in Epic Games, a
developer of 3D game engine technology, and in July purchased a
stake in financial news company Caixin Media to increase its
content offerings. Last year, it launched online video and
expanded e-commerce offerings to take on entrenched players
Youku Inc and Alibaba Group.
"The maturing of the Chinese Internet is forcing a lot of
these companies to look beyond their core business. I think
Tencent has been reasonably successful," Michael Clendenin,
managing director of Shanghai-based technology consultancy
RedTech Advisors, said before the earnings announcement.
Baidu Inc, China's largest search engine, spent the
last two years expanding into online video, online travel and
most recently into the mobile space. In May, Baidu launched a
low-cost smartphone with a partner to tap the country's growing
smartphone market.
Alibaba Group, whose Taobao Marketplace and Taobao Mall
dominate China's e-commerce landscape, has also launched
smartphones over the past year.
But not all forays have been successful. In August last year
Baidu shut its microblogging platform, Shuoba, due to stiff
competition from rivals. Baidu's $50 million e-commerce joint
venture with Rakuten Inc was also shuttered in April
this year.
Shares of Tencent, which is more than 30 percent owned by
Naspers Ltd, South Africa's biggest media group, ended
0.17 percent lower on Wednesday before its results were
announced, versus a 1.18 percent fall on the Hang Seng Index
. Tencent shares are up about 47 percent this year.