BEIJING Nov 13 Chinese Internet firm Tencent
Holdings Ltd said its third-quarter net profit rose 20
percent year-on-year to 3.87 billion yuan ($635.27 million),
just missing analysts' forecasts, as revenue growth fell to its
lowest in six years.
Analysts had expected China's biggest online gaming and
social networking company to turn in a net profit of 3.94
billion yuan.
Revenue growth in the third-quarter was 34.3 percent
year-on-year, its slowest rate since 2007. Total revenues stood
at 15.54 billion yuan, matching expectations.
Tencent saw revenues from social networks, including WeChat
and QQ, grow at 3.7 percent year-on-year in the quarter, despite
the 124 percent increase in the number of active WeChat users
during the same period.
($1 = 6.0919 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)