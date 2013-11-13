* Tencent Q3 net income rises 20 pct to 3.87 bln yuan, just
under forecast of 3.94 bln yuan
* Q3 revenue 15.54 bln yuan vs 11.57 bln yuan in Q3 2012
* Number of WeChat active monthly users rose 124 percent
year-on-year to 272 mln users
* Selling and marketing expenses soar 79 pct to 1.47 bln
yuan from year ago
* Borrowing rises to 6 bln yuan, up 3.17 bln yuan from
previous quarter
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Nov 13 Internet giant Tencent Holdings
will have to wait until its biggest customers, China's
smartphone users, get hooked up to high-speed mobile networks
next year before its $2 billion investment on game and chatting
apps really pays off.
China's biggest Internet company wants clients to spend more
time, and money, playing games on its social messaging app
WeChat and on other platforms, and the faster 4G networks
Chinese telecom firms are set to roll out are expected to
further these ambitions.
Tencent's social messaging app WeChat is already used by
more half of all Chinese smartphone users. Monthly active users
grew 124 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, with figures
from domestic app stores showing its games are also hugely
popular.
Revenues from social networks, which includes WeChat and QQ,
rose only 3.7 percent, however, in the third quarter, the
company said as it reported on Wednesday total revenue growth of
34.4 percent year-on-year, its slowest rate in six years.
"When consumers are suffering from slow Internet speed it's
unlikely they will use mobile that much for online games, for
downloading or using sophisticated apps," said Xiaofeng Wang, a
Beijing-based analyst with technology research firm Forrester.
"Mobile take-off takes one or two years at least."
Tencent's third-quarter net profit rose 20 percent
year-on-year to 3.87 billion yuan ($635.27 million) in the
July-September period, just missing analysts' forecasts.
MOBILE SHIFT SHRINKS MARGINS
The company, which is more than 30 percent owned by South
African media group Naspers Ltd, still gets the
majority of its revenue from computer games but is banking on
mobile services to help sustain profit growth as global PC sales
decline.
As well as offering games and paid-for stickers on WeChat,
Tencent is building its location based services, payment
services, e-commerce and financial products.
This shift, however, has eaten into profit growth.
Third-quarter profit margins remained a healthy 24.9 percent,
but the ratio was the lowest since 2005.
"They're still in transition so we're not expecting strong
growth of their top line, it's still stable growth," said Elinor
Leung, an analyst with Hong Kong brokerage CLSA.
In looking to monetize its mobile platform, Tencent is
following the likes of South Korean firm Kakao Inc's KakaoTalk
and Japan's NHN Corp's Line.
Three months after Kakao released Kakao Game last August,
its monthly revenue soared ninefold to $35.3 million. Tencent
has a 13.8 percent stake in Kakao.
Tencent shares are up 57.7 percent so far this year compared
to a 0.85 percent drop in the Hang Seng Index on which it
is listed.
($1 = 6.0919 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)