BEIJING Nov 10 Tencent Holdings Ltd,
China's biggest social network and online entertainment firm,
saw third quarter revenue rise 34 percent, beating analyst
estimates, its fastest growth rate in five quarters, partly from
a surge in online advertising income.
Revenue for the quarter ending September rose 34 percent
year-on-year to 26.59 billion yuan ($4.18 billion), above
estimates of 25.26 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters
poll of 15 analysts.
Tencent's net quarterly income hit 7.45 billion yuan, versus
estimates of 7.67 billion yuan.
($1 = 6.3603 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)