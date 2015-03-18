BEIJING, March 18 Chinese social network and
online entertainment group Tencent Holdings will
continue to boost investment and spend aggressively on video
content this year, company executives said after it posted 2014
results on Wednesday.
Tencent declined to disclose how much it spends on video
content, but it has been signing licensing and distribution
deals for television, film, sport and music, including with U.S.
cable broadcaster HBO and the NBA.
Tencent's fourth-quarter net income missed estimates, with
revenue growth at its slowest in seven years.
