BEIJING, March 18 Chinese social network and online entertainment group Tencent Holdings will continue to boost investment and spend aggressively on video content this year, company executives said after it posted 2014 results on Wednesday.

Tencent declined to disclose how much it spends on video content, but it has been signing licensing and distribution deals for television, film, sport and music, including with U.S. cable broadcaster HBO and the NBA.

Tencent's fourth-quarter net income missed estimates, with revenue growth at its slowest in seven years.

