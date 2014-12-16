By Paul Carsten
| BEIJING
BEIJING Dec 16 Chinese Internet giant Tencent
Holdings Ltd has struck the latest in a string of
music distribution deals, this time with Sony Music
Entertainment, as it teams up with labels to try to develop
China's paid-for music market and curb piracy.
The partnership, announced on Tuesday, will give Tencent the
right to distribute Sony Corp's music catalogue online
in China, including artists like Daft Punk, Bob Dylan and Yo-Yo
Ma. Tencent, which operates China's biggest messaging app
WeChat, did not disclose financial terms of the deal.
Shenzhen-based Tencent will also promote Sony Music's
performers on its online platforms, including social network QQ.
According to Tencent, QQ has more than 820 million monthly
active users.
Last month, Tencent signed a similar music distribution
partnership with Warner Music Group. Earlier this month it also
agreed to become the exclusive online distributor for South
Korea's YG Entertainment Inc, which manages a stable
of K-pop artists including "Gangnam Style" rapper Psy.
With a market capitalisation of about $135 billion, Tencent
is quickly becoming an entertainment empire in China. Its video
games, the firm's main cash cow, are among China's most popular
and Tencent mobile games regularly top download charts.
At the same time, the company is investing heavily in
content for its online video site, with over 470 foreign TV
seasons available in November and a China streaming deal with
U.S. network HBO.
"The market dynamics are changing and we're seeing the music
market in general is very vibrant," said Dowson Tong, president
of Tencent's social network group, in a telephone interview on
Tuesday. "We just need to look at creative ways to develop the
market."
Tong sees Tencent making money not only from its music
subscription service but also by taking its growing catalogue of
music and artists from its streaming services into China's
popular karaoke parlours. Holding online concerts for users
could be another revenue stream.
The string of entertainment deals also reflects how
attitudes towards China are changing. Domestic companies are
striving to change the image of China as a hotbed of piracy and
copyright infringement, a drive that will be supported by
official deals with big Western music companies.
"China can easily become within a relatively short period of
time one of the world's largest music markets," said Edgar
Berger, Chief Executive of Sony Music Entertainment
International, in a statement.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)