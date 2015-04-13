BEIJING, April 13 China's Tencent Holdings Ltd
for the first time hit a market cap of more than $200
billion on Monday, making it more valuable than U.S. tech firms
like Amazon.com Inc, IBM Corp and Oracle Corp
.
The country's biggest social networking and online
entertainment firm rose 5.38 percent to close at HK$170.50 ($22)
in trading in Hong Kong, giving it a market valuation of $206
billion. This is higher than Oracle's $190 billion, Amazon's
$178 billion and IBM's $161 billion.
Tencent's shares have rocketed 52 percent from the beginning
of this year, bringing its valuation close to those of U.S. peer
Facebook Inc's $230 billion and Chinese arch rival
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's $210 billion.
The surge in the Shenzhen-based company's share price comes
as Hong Kong stocks hit fresh seven-year highs on Monday. China
recently allowed mutual funds to buy stocks on the Hang Seng
Index under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme,
fuelling the jump in already-rising Tencent shares.
More money is expected to pour in as investors hunt for
bargains.
New York-listed Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce
firm, has seen its shares slide 19 percent year-to-date. This
slump owes itself to investor excitement wearing off after the
firm's record-setting $25 billion IPO last September, and a
lacklustre set of third-quarter earnings results.
Facebook is up five percent since the beginning of 2015.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten, Beijing Newsroom and Gerry Shih;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)