BEIJING Nov 13 Chinese fans of Linkin Park and
Jason Mraz will be able to stream licensed music from Tencent
Holding Ltd after the internet firm said on Thursday
it had signed a distribution deal with Warner Music Group (WMG).
In a statement, the two companies said the deal would help
music companies and artists by giving consumers better access to
licensed music. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Tencent doesn't disclose how much money it makes from its
music business, including its QQ Music streaming service, but QQ
Music falls under its social network group, which contributed
almost one quarter of total revenues for the third quarter,
growing 47 percent from a year ago.
Under the deal, Tencent will also help promote WMG's artists
through its video service, social networks and PC and mobile
games.
Online piracy has long been a scourge of the music industry,
and China is no exception. Consumers are used to not paying for
licensed media products, often streaming the latest TV shows
online for free or buying pirated versions of video games.
Free music streaming has also recently courted controversy,
with U.S. singer Taylor Swift pulling her entire catalogue from
streaming service Spotify. This reignited debate about whether
music should be given away and whether services like Spotify pay
artists enough.
