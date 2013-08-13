SHANGHAI Aug 13 Chinese technology giant
Tencent Holdings Ltd is planning to list its popular
messaging app Weixin, or WeChat, as a spinoff company in
Singapore, the official China Daily reported on Tuesday, citing
an unnamed source.
Officials at Tencent were not immediately available for
comment.
China's largest online gaming and social networking firm,
led by Chief Executive and Chairman Pony Ma, is set to announce
its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
The source told the official paper that Hong Kong-listed
Tencent had opened an office in Singapore to deal with the
listing, which it had originally planned to hold in Hong Kong.
Tencent, which competes with Alibaba Group, has invested
heavily in the popular messaging app as it and other Chinese
Internet companies try to broaden their revenue streams.
With more than 70 million users, WeChat has strong potential
earning power for Tencent, although the firm is still searching
for ways to monetise its popularity.
WeChat is similar to WhatsApp, Line or KakaoTalk, apps that
allow users to swap messages, stickers, and voice messages over
a data connection.
Tencent is more than 30 percent owned by South African media
group Naspers Ltd.
