LONDON, March 8 State-owned Egyptian
General Petroleum Corp (EGPC) has awarded a tender to buy 18-20
cargoes of gas oil between March and June, traders said on
Thursday.
Over half of the cargoes were awarded to trading giant
Glencore, a trader said.
Energy trading firm Eminent was awarded several cargoes for
delivery over the period, and PetroChina, Asia's top
oil and gas producer, won for cargoes for delivery in April and
June, he said.
March cargoes were awarded at $20.25-$21.50 a tonne premiums
to Mediterranean quotes, while April-June deliveries were
awarded at $19.90-$20.50 a tonne premiums.
Egypt has been forced to issue regular gas oil tenders to
fill in for disruptions to supply caused by a series of attacks
on a natural gas pipeline that runs from Egypt to Israel.
Regional demand for gas oil, which can also be used to
generate power, has jumped as Jordan and Israel have also been
forced to stock up on the fuel in anticipation of further
attacks.