Travelers Co's William Heyman elected as FINRA chairman
June 29 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Thursday named William Heyman, chief investment officer of Travelers Company Inc, as its chairman, effective July 18.
MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) -
* Russia's Surgutneftegaz awarded a tender to sell 540,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from Primorsk, Ust-Luga and Novorossiisk in July on Wednesday, traders said.
* Surgutneftegaz sold four Urals cargoes of 100,000 tonnes each for loading from Primorsk on July 12-13, 17-18, from Ust-Luga on July 14-15 and 140,000 tonnes of Urals for loading from Novorossiisk on July 12-13 to BP.
* Urals cargo from Primorsk on July 20-21 was awarded to Glencore in the interest of ExxonMobil, traders said.
* Surgutneftegaz's cargoes for loading from Baltic Sea ports were sold at a discount of some $0.90-$1.00 a barrel to dated BFOE, which was slightly lower than the latest market estimations.
* There was no information available on the price level for Urals cargo from Novorossiisk. (Reporting by Olga Yagova)
WASHINGTON, June 29 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to reorganize its drug review staff and create a SWAT team to eliminate a backlog of requests for rare disease drug designation, it said on Thursday.