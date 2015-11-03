(Adds Community Health results, Tenet CEO and analyst comments)
By Susan Kelly
Nov 2 Hospital operators Tenet Healthcare Corp
and Community Health Systems on Monday reported
weaker quarterly earnings than a year ago as insurance
enrollment slowed in the second year of the Affordable Care Act.
Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain,
posted a third-quarter net loss, while No. 2 Community Health
said net profit declined 16 percent from a year ago.
Dallas-based Tenet also announced plans to buy back up to
$500 million of its stock.
Tenet's shares slipped about 3 percent in after-hours
trading. Shares of Community Health, which last month warned of
an earnings shortfall, also slumped about 3 percent after hours.
Tenet's adjusted admissions, which include both inpatient
and outpatient figures, increased 0.7 percent from the same
period a year ago, at hospitals it operated for at least one
year. A year ago, more newly insured patients under President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform law were visiting the doctor.
Tenet Chief Executive Trevor Fetter said the company was
expecting slower demand for healthcare services after an initial
rush following the creation of insurance marketplaces and
expansion of Medicaid coverage for the poor under the reform
law.
"It was bound to happen," Fetter said in an interview.
Shares of hospital operators have pulled back sharply in
recent months as investors braced for softer demand. Both
Community Health and No. 1 hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc
warned of weaker third-quarter results.
In 2016, additional states are unlikely to expand Medicaid
coverage during an election year, and insurance buying on the
exchanges is expected to grow more slowly, said Jefferies
analyst Brian Tanquilut.
In the third quarter, Tenet reported a net loss of $29
million, or 29 cents a share, compared with net income of $9
million, or 9 cents, a year ago.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), excluding special items, rose 23.3 percent to $566
million, within the range the company projected last month.
Tenet narrowed its outlook for full-year 2015 EBITDA,
excluding special items, to a range of $2.25 billion to $2.3
billion.
Community Health said third-quarter net income fell to $52
million, or 44 cents a share, from $62 million, or 54 cents a
share, a year ago.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis
and Richard Chang)