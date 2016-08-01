Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
(Adds details of earnings, share price)
Aug 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday posted a second-quarter net loss, hurt by larger-than-expected costs to settle a federal investigation into patient referrals at some of its hospitals.
Shares of the company fell 4.9 percent in extended trading.
The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain cited an agreement in principle with the U.S. government to settle, for $514 million, the previously disclosed probe into services provided to Hispanic patients referred to its hospitals. Tenet had previously reserved $407 million to settle the matter, it said in a statement.
The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $44 million, or 44 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $60 million, or 60 cents, a year ago.
Tenet said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, were $617 million. Analysts had expected about $624.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters/I/B/E/S.
Tenet affirmed its full-year EBITDA estimate of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, excluding special items. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".