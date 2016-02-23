(Adds analyst comment and details on legal costs, cash flow)

By Susan Kelly

Feb 22 Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday reported a net loss in the fourth quarter tied to an increase in legal reserves and softer in-patient admissions to its hospitals, but issued a 2016 forecast that was in line with analysts' expectations.

Tenet said it boosted to $238 million from $20 million the amount it set aside to cover an offer to settle a Justice Department investigation into services provided to Hispanic patients who were referred to four of its hospitals.

The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain also forecast an increase in free cash flow in 2016 and provided a full-year earnings outlook within the range of analysts' estimates.

Investors are concerned about the level of debt on the balance sheet at a time when demand for healthcare services has ebbed. Visits to hospitals have slowed following a busy period for doctors when the Affordable Care Act initially expanded insurance coverage to more Americans.

"The knock on Tenet is that they don't generate enough cash. They are forecasting a decent bit of cash flow growth in 2016, so I think that is a good sign," said Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut.

Tenet said it expects adjusted free cash flow of $400 million to $600 million in 2016, compared with $405 million last year.

The Dallas-based company expects full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), excluding special items, in a range of $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.

Analysts on average had forecast 2016 EBITDA, excluding items, of $2.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

EBITDA in the fourth quarter, excluding special items, fell 5.1 percent to $613 million.

The fourth-quarter net loss was $97 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $61 million, or 61 cents per share, a year ago.

Tenet said weak in-patient admissions pressured results in the quarter. Adjusted admissions, including both outpatients and people who stay in the hospital overnight, rose 0.3 percent.

Last month, Tenet's shares slumped to their lowest level in three years after the company said in-patient admissions fell 1.8 percent while outpatient visits rose.

The stock closed up 7.05 percent at $25.50 on Monday before the earnings report. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Diane Craft, Bernard Orr)