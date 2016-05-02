May 2 Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a net loss in the first quarter as litigation expenses hurt results, but the hospital operator reiterated its full-year outlook for earnings excluding items, sending its shares higher.

The stock rose 5.9 percent in after-hours trading.

Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, posted a net loss of $59 million, or 60 cents a share, including both continuing and discontinued operations. That compared with net income of $47 million, or 47 cents, a year ago.

