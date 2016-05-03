(Adds CEO, analyst comments, details on results)
By Susan Kelly
May 2 Community Health Systems Inc
shares fell 12 percent after hours on Monday on
weaker-than-expected first-quarter results, while rival Tenet
Healthcare Corp traded higher after posting an increase
in patients receiving care at its hospitals.
Investors have been watching for signs of a pickup in demand
for healthcare services after growth slowed in the second half
of last year.
The slowdown followed a busy period for doctors tied to the
creation of insurance marketplaces and expansion of Medicaid
coverage for the poor under President Barack Obama's healthcare
reform law, known as the Affordable Care Act.
"Last year, investors became concerned that the tailwinds of
the ACA were diminishing. That has not switched into headwinds.
We still have tailwinds," Tenet Chief Executive Trevor Fetter
said in an interview.
"We are just continuing to grow our business in our local
markets and generating solid growth," Fetter said.
Tenet, the third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain,
said its adjusted admissions, which include both outpatients and
people who stay in the hospital overnight, climbed 2.2 percent
in the first quarter from a year ago.
No. 2 U.S. hospital operator Community Health said its
adjusted admissions rose 1.3 percent. But inpatient admissions
alone fell 2 percent.
"The volume trends were pretty good at Tenet at a time when
a lot of investors coming into this year were a little skeptical
about the hospital industry," said Jefferies analyst Brian
Tanquilut. "Community's adjusted admissions numbers were not
bad, but the flow through to earnings did not show up."
Community's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, or EBITDA, excluding special items, were $633
million in the quarter, down from $715 million a year ago.
Analysts had expected EBITDA of $704 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Community's shares fell to $13.87 after hours from their New
York Stock Exchange close of $15.74.
Mizuho Securities analyst Sheryl Skolnick said Community
struggled with higher expenses for both supplies and labor.
Tenet reported a net loss of $59 million, or 60 cents a
share, compared with net income of $47 million, or 47 cents, a
year ago, hurt by higher legal expenses. It increased litigation
reserves to $407 million from $238 million to cover an offer to
settle a Justice Department investigation into services provided
to Hispanic patients referred to four of its hospitals.
Tenet reiterated its full-year EBITDA outlook of $2.4
billion to $2.5 billion excluding special items, helping send
its shares up 5.9 percent after hours.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler
and Peter Cooney)