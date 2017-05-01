BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp reported a narrower loss on Monday, as the for-profit U.S. hospital operator took a smaller charge related to consolidation of facilities.
Net loss attributable to Tenet's shareholders narrowed to $53 million, or 53 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $59 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue fell to $4.81 billion from $5.04 billion.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.