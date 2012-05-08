UPDATE 3-Bank rescue hopes, dwindling threat of snap election boost Italian assets
* Banks to contribute to state bailout of two lenders (Updates with latest market moves, ECB decision)
May 8 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by higher bad debt expense.
Tenet, which released preliminary first-quarter results in late April, said on Tuesday net income in the period was $58 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $73 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.
Net operating revenue rose 2.2 percent to $2.35 billion.
* Banks to contribute to state bailout of two lenders (Updates with latest market moves, ECB decision)
June 8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :