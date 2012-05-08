* Earnings from continuing operations exceed analyst
forecast
* Mild flu season slows admissions, but surgeries, ER visits
up
* Shares fall 14 cents, or 2.78 percent, to $4.90 on NYSE
By Susan Kelly
May 8 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp
reported lower quarterly earnings, as higher bad debt
expense and other costs dragged on profits in a still-weak
economy, and its shares slumped more than 2 percent.
Higher salary and other expenses caused four of Tenet's 50
hospitals to underperform, and the company is taking actions to
improve results at those facilities, Tenet Chief Executive
Trevor Fetter said on a conference call with analysts.
A mild flu season slowed total admissions, which were
essentially flat in the quarter, while both emergency room
visits and surgeries climbed. Orthopedic and spinal surgeries,
trauma treatment and gastrointestinal disorders all saw volume
growth.
Hospitals in the United States have struggled in the weak
economy as patients who lost jobs and health insurance put off
medical treatments.
The number of patients seeking treatment on an outpatient
basis is rising, which lifted Tenet's adjusted admissions figure
by 2.8 percent in the quarter.
"The outpatient business continues to do quite well, because
people don't want to take time off from work in the weak
economy," said Jefferies analyst Art Henderson.
Hospitals across the sector have reported relatively stable
patient volumes, with the U.S. economic recovery still
attempting to find its footing, Henderson said. "This quarter is
not much different from what we've seen over the past few
quarters," he noted.
Dallas-based Tenet, which released preliminary first-quarter
results in late April, said on Tuesday net income in the period
was $58 million, or 13 cents a share, compared with $73 million,
or 14 cents a share, a year ago.
Per-share earnings from continuing operations of 13 cents a
share exceeded the average analyst forecast for 8 cents a share
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization were $314 million in the quarter. The company said
the four underperforming hospitals in its system accounted for a
$15 million shortfall in adjusted EBITDA compared with what it
had been expecting.
Net operating revenue rose 2.2 percent to $2.35 billion.
Total admissions slipped 0.1 percent, but emergency room
visits increased 5.2 percent, and surgeries were up 6.6 percent.
Expense for bad debt, or bills not expected to be paid, rose 6.0
percent to $193 million. The company said supply costs were well
controlled.
"While bad debt expense remains elevated as you would expect
in the soft economic environment, it remains stable and within
our anticipated range," Fetter said.
Tenet maintained its 2012 outlook for adjusted EBITDA in the
range of $1.25 billion to $1.375 billion, which it had raised in
April. The company said it anticipates a payment from the state
of California and one for a national healthcare information
technology initiative to boost profit in the fourth quarter.
Shares of Tenet fell 14 cents, or 2.78 percent, to $4.90 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock is
trading at four-month lows.
Henderson said investors are hesitant on Tenet because its
outlook is tied to receipt of payments not expected to be
received until the end of the year.
Uncertainty over what aspects of President Obama's
healthcare reform program may survive a U.S. Supreme Court
ruling on the law in June is also casting a pall over the
hospital sector, Henderson said.
"That's really going to be a nail-biter for investors in the
space. That's a game-changer if that law is overturned," he
said.