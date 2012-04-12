April 12 Tenet Healthcare Corp said on
Thursday it entered into an agreement as part of an
industry-wide settlement with the U.S. government that is
expected to result in net cash proceeds to Tenet of $84 million.
The settlement corrects underpayments from the Medicare
inpatient prospective payment system during a number of prior
years, Tenet said.
The hospital operator said $77 million of that settlement
with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the
department's secretary and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services relates to its continuing operations; $7 million
relates to discontinued operations or hospitals Tenet no longer
owns.
Tenet said it had anticipated the favorable resolution of
this and other settlements when it raised its 2012 financial
forecast on Feb. 28.
However, it said it conservatively included a contribution
of only $25 million to $50 million from pending settlements.
The company said it intends to update its outlook when it
reports first quarter earnings on May 8.
(Reporting By Debra Sherman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)