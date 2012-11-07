Nov 7 Tenet Healthcare Corp reported
higher third-quarter earnings on Wednesday as the volume of
outpatient surgeries at its facilities rose, but it scaled back
its full-year profit outlook due to a delayed payment from a
California Medicaid program.
The hospital operator posted earnings of $40 million, or 37
cents a share, compared with $6 million, or 5 cents a share, a
year earlier.
Tenet said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of about
$1.2 billion before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization. It previously forecast 2012 EBITDA of $1.25
billion to $1.375 billion.