Aug 6 Tenet Healthcare Corp, which is buying smaller hospital operator Vanguard Health Systems Inc , on Tuesday posted a net loss for the second quarter as it admitted fewer patients to its facilities, and it lowered its full-year outlook.

Tenet reported a second-quarter net loss of $50 million, or 49 cents a share, compared with a loss of $6 million, or 6 cents a share, a year before. Net operating revenue rose 6.9 percent to $2.42 billion.

Earnings before interest, taxes, appreciation and amortization rose 16.7 percent to $336 million.

For full-year 2013, Tenet said it now expects EBITDA, excluding special items, in the range of $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion, below its previous forecast range of $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion.