BRIEF-Kohl's CEO - Saw strength across activewear due in large part to launch of Under Armour
* On conf call- Q1 average transaction value increased driven by a continued increase in average unit retail
Aug 3 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday raised its full-year forecast for earnings excluding items as it treated fewer uninsured patients due to an expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor under the Affordable Care Act.
The third-largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain said second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, excluding special items, rose about 23 percent to $568 million.
Dallas-based Tenet said it now expects 2015 EBITDA, excluding items, in a range of $2.225 billion to $2.325 billion, up from its prior forecast of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.
Tenet also reported a net loss of $61 million, or 61 cents a share, in the second quarter, including charges for restructuring, acquisition, and litigation costs. The results compared with a net loss of $26 million, or 27 cents, a year earlier. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris Reese)
* On conf call- Q1 average transaction value increased driven by a continued increase in average unit retail
WARSAW, May 11 Poland's KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper producers, released a strategy update on Thursday for 2017-2021, with an outlook to 2040.