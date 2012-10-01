UPDATE 1-Australia's Vocus says KKR makes $1.65 bln takeover approach
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
Oct 1 Tenet Healthcare Corp : * Moody's rates tenet's proposed sr. secured notes b1; sr. unsecured notes
caa1; outlook remains positive * Rpt-moody's rates tenet's proposed sr. secured notes b1; sr. unsecured notes
caa1; outlook remains positive
* KKR indicative offer A$3.50 per share vs A$2.86 previous close
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, June 6 Mexico on Tuesday conceded to U.S. demands for changes in the terms of Mexican access to the lucrative U.S. sugar market, striking a deal with Washington that will likely lift prices of the sweetener to U.S. food processors and consumers.