April 26 Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp
issued lower preliminary first-quarter earnings on
Thursday and said bad debt rose, sending its shares down 6
percent.
It also said it was repurchasing $299 million in mandatory
convertible preferred stock.
Tenet said it expects to report first-quarter earnings of
$58 million, or 13 cents per share, compared with $73 million,
or 14 cents per share, a year ago.
Tenet said revenue rose 2.2 percent to $2.35 billion but
that total admissions were flat and that bad debt, or bills not
expected to be paid, rose 6 percent to $193 million.
The company raised its 2012 outlook for adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
by $25 million and now expects $1.25 billion to $1.37 billion.
The forecast includes an increase in estimates of a Medicare
settlement and risk related to potential termination of a
contract with a large national commercial managed care payer,
the company said.
CRT Capital Group analyst Sheryl Skolnick said if you
exclude settlement dollars and fees and look at core earnings,
the results in what has typically been a strong quarter for the
company are well below her expectations. "So it looks like
EBITDA missed," she said.
Skolnick called the share buyback "the good news."
Tenet shares were down 6 percent at $5.15 on the New York
Stock Exchange.