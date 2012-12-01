BERLIN Dec 1 German retailer Tengelmann expects "reasonable" turnover during the forthcoming Christmas shopping season, Wirtschaftswoche reported on Saturday, citing the company's owner.

"Christmas shopping turnover should be reasonable unless new pieces of bad news dampen the buying mood," the magazine quoted Tengelmann owner Karl-Erivan Haub as saying in an interview.

"We're expecting stable demand at our key sales branches" including the home-improvement chain OBI, the Kaiser's and Tengelmann grocery stores and non-food discounter KiK.

German retailers have too much unused floor space which may lead to closures of do-it-yourself stores, textile stores and online dealers, Wirtschaftswoche said, citing Haub.

Family-owned Tengelmann operates 4,256 stores in 15 European countries and last year posted sales of 10.78 billion euros ($14.02 billion). ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Keiron Henderson)