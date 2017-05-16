UPDATE 2-Third time lucky for Tabcorp as regulator clears $4.7 bln Tatts buyout
* Tabcorp forecasts full-year profit below market expectations
ALMATY May 16 Kazakh upstream venture Tengizchevroil produced 7.3 million tonnes (58 million barrels) of oil in the first quarter, it said on Tuesday, down from 7.4 million tonnes a year earlier.
Chevron, ExxonMobil, Lukoil and KazMunayGas are partners in the venture, the Central Asian nation's biggest oil producer. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships