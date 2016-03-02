Fox Sports commentator and host Erin Andrews speaks during a presentation to announce Fox's new sports network ''Fox Sports 1'' in New York March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Sports broadcaster Erin Andrews told a Tennessee jury on Tuesday that a 2008 nude video of her taken by a stalker that was posted on the Internet affects her every day, including making her so cautious that she checks for cameras in hotel air conditioners.

Andrews, a former ESPN sportscaster who has since moved to Fox Sports, has sued the Marriott Nashville at Vanderbilt University for $75 million over the 2008 incident, in which a man in a neighboring room, Michael David Barrett, rigged a peephole and shot the video of Andrews changing.

Andrews, who also has appeared on the "Dancing with the Stars," television show, was staying at the hotel while covering a Vanderbilt football game.

Over two days of testimony, Andrews said she has experienced depression, spells of crying and sleeplessness since the video went viral in 2009. She said she receives comments about the video "every single day" on her Instagram account, with people joking that she should pay Marriott and Barrett for the publicity.

Andrews has blamed former hotel employees for giving out her room number, which led to Barrett booking the room next door.

She said on Tuesday she now always checks for cameras and covers peepholes in hotel rooms.

Andrews said she still loves walking around a football stadium during a game, but when she walks by fans, she always thinks "My God, everybody in the stadium has seen that video now."

Andrews told jurors that what hurts her most is when high school and college girls contact her and say, "I want to be Erin Andrews, except for the Marriott stalker thing."

Marc Dedman, an attorney for the hotel, said the blame rests solely with Barrett, who pleaded guilty in 2009 to stalking Andrews and shooting the video and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.

