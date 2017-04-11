Three people were shot, one fatally, outside an auto parts manufacturing plant in northern Tennessee on Tuesday morning, local officials said.

The shooting took place near a plant run by Ficosa, a Spanish auto parts manufacturer, at around 10:30 a.m. local time in Cookeville, Tennessee, the Cookeville Police Department said on Twitter.

Three people were injured and one died, Cookeville Mayor Ricky Shelton said in a tweet, noting that the scene was secure just after noon and there was no danger to the community.

Cookeville, a town of about 30,0000, is located around 80 miles (128 km) east of Nashville, Tennessee.

