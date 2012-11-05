Nov 5 The Tennessee Valley Authority said
William Johnson, who was chief executive at Duke Energy
for a very brief period, will become CEO of the U.S.
government-owned power company.
Johnson, 58, will succeed Tom Kilgore, who has been the CEO
of the federal agency since 2006. Johnson's appointment is
effective Jan. 1, TVA said in a statement on its website.
Johnson, Progress Energy's former CEO, was ousted from Duke
Energy in July, shortly after Duke completed an $18 billion deal
with Progress.
Duke had said its board grew frustrated with Johnson's lack
of transparency about a troubled nuclear power plant in the
months before their merger with Progress closed and his
"controlling" management style.
TVA said Johnson will receive $950,000 as annual salary and
$3 million in incentives.