LONDON May 13 Dutch state-owned grid operator
TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) said on Wednesday it has launched a green
bond issuance programme for investments in projects which
connect offshore wind energy to the grid.
Green bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise
capital for low-carbon, or clean energy investments.
Standard & Poor's Rating Services said in March that
companies could issue a record $30 billion in green bonds this
year.
TenneT said the projects to be financed through the
programme will relate to the transmission of renewable energy
from offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity grid.
"As this could eventually evolve into a multi-billion
issuance programme we are giving the market for green bonds a
substantial boost to encourage institutional investments in the
European energy transition at market-competitive cost," Otto
Jager, chief financial officer at TenneT, said in a statement.
TenneT's investments in offshore wind projects in the
Netherlands and Germany are expected to total 7 billion to 9
billion euros over the next 10 years.
The firm said it has also published a framework to verify
the sustainability criteria of projects to be financed.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)