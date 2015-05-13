* Aimed at projects connecting offshore wind energy to grid

* TenneT aims to boost market for green bonds

LONDON May 13 Dutch state-owned grid operator TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) said on Wednesday it has launched a green bond issuance programme for investments in projects which connect offshore wind energy to the grid.

Green bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for low-carbon, or clean energy investments.

Standard & Poor's Rating Services said in March that companies could issue a record $30 billion in green bonds this year.

TenneT said the projects to be financed through the programme will relate to the transmission of renewable energy from offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity grid.

"As this could eventually evolve into a multi-billion issuance programme we are giving the market for green bonds a substantial boost to encourage institutional investments in the European energy transition at market-competitive cost," Otto Jager, chief financial officer at TenneT, said in a statement.

TenneT's investments in offshore wind projects in the Netherlands and Germany are expected to total 7 billion to 9 billion euros over the next 10 years.

The firm said it has also published a framework to verify the sustainability criteria of projects to be financed. (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)