BRIEF-Alexandria Real Estate Equities Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.48
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth
FRANKFURT May 28 Dutch state-owned grid firm TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) said on Thursday it had issued 1 billion euros ($1 billion) worth of "green" bonds for investments in transmission cables for German offshore wind farms.
The market showed keen interest as the dual-tranche bond was two times oversubscribed, it said in a statement. Green bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for low-carbon or clean energy investments.
"I expect that this will be the first of a series of green bond issues for TenneT," said Otto Jager, TenneT's chief financial officer.
TenneT said earlier this month the programme could evolve into a multi-billion euro opportunity to finance Dutch and German offshore wind projects, part of a trend of the European energy sector transitioning away from fossil-fuel reliance towards renewables.
TenneT's investments in offshore wind energy projects across the Netherlands and Germany are expected to total between 7 and 9 billion euros, of which 5 to 6 billion will be in Germany, over the next 10 years. ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Holmes)
WASHINGTON, May 1 Top aides to President Donald Trump on Monday predicted the House of Representatives would move this week to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, though Republicans remained divided on how to protect sick Americans from insurance price hikes.