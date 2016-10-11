LONDON Oct 11 Dutch state-owned grid operator TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) has issued its fourth green bond, worth 500 million euros ($560 million), for investments in renewable electricity transmission, it said late on Monday.

The bond, which has a 17-year maturity, brings the amount of green bonds TenneT has issued so far to 3 billion euros.

The proceeds will be used to finance cable projects which will help transmit renewable energy from offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity grid, TenneT said.

Green bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for low-carbon or clean energy investments. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Adrian Croft)