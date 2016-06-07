LONDON, June 7 Dutch state-owned grid operator
TenneT (IPO-TTH.AS) said on Tuesday it had issued its second
green bond sized at 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) for
investment in transmission cables from German offshore wind
farms.
The market showed keen interest as the dual-tranche bond was
nearly four times oversubscribed, it said in a statement. Green
bonds are a fixed-income security designed to raise capital for
low-carbon or clean energy investments.
This is the second issuance from the company's green bond
programme aimed at financing Dutch and German offshore wind
projects.
"By adding one further offshore German wind transmission
project to the programme provides us the possibility to continue
the issuance of green bonds," said Otto Jager, TenneT's chief
financial officer.
TenneT's investments in offshore wind energy projects in
the Netherlands and Germany are expected to total 8-10 billion
euros over the next 10 years.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Mark Potter)