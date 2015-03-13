* Money to go into expansion of European power networks

* Biggest slice to be spent in Germany

* Grids have to integrate new green power (Recasts with detail on power grid investment plans)

By Toby Sterling and Vera Eckert

AMSTERDAM/FRANKFURT, March 13 TenneT, the operator of power grids in the Netherlands and Germany, posted a 17 percent rise in profit last year and said it would spend 20 billion euros ($21.2 billion) on new infrastructure over the next decade.

The Dutch state-owned company said on Friday it intends to invest an average of 2 billion euros a year through to 2025 and that Germany will get the lion's share of the spending on new electricity grid infrastructure.

Over the next 10 years, TenneT will spend 12 to 14 billion euros in Germany building power lines and connectors, chiefly to integrate new renewable energy installations.

TenneT will be one of the biggest investors in the shift of the energy system under Germany's Energiewende, a plan to wean the country off nuclear and fossil fuel power and use electricity from intermittent wind and solar energy instead.

This involves building north-south links to bring onshore and offshore wind power to the industrial south where nuclear reactors will be gradually switched off up to the year 2022, taking reliable power supply out of the equation.

TenneT will be hooking up offshore wind farms in the Netherlands and Germany to the grid, as well as building new cross-border connectors between the two countries.

The firm said it expects to have provided connection capacity for 7.1 gigawatts (GW) of German offshore wind power by 2019, helping to fulfil Berlin's target of having 6.5 GW of offshore power capacity by 2020. It will build infrastructure to connect 3.45 GW of Dutch offshore wind power too.

TenneT's income in Germany is mostly derived from grid usage fees charged to power consumers under the watch of the Bundesnetzagentur, the energy regulatory authority.

It has already spent 7 billion euros on German grids under government plans and has a project pipeline spanning 2,000 kilometres. Onshore, one focus is SuedLink, a 650 km-line due to run from near Hamburg to Bavaria in the south by 2024.

TenneT said net profit last year rose to 418 million euros ($444 million) from 357 million a year earlier thanks to strong returns from its German operations and its 50 percent stake in the BritNed undersea cable.

That more than offset a fall in profit in the Netherlands, where the company said it faced higher depreciation costs and unfavourable tariffs. Sales rose to 2.31 billion euros from 2.24 billion euros, mostly because of new capacity in Germany.

($1 = 0.9418 euros)