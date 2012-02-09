AMSTERDAM Feb 9 Dutch electricity grid
operator TenneT said on Thursday it has agreed to sell minority
stakes in two German offshore cable projects to Mitsubishi
Corporation for 240 million euros.
The two grid connections link several offshore wind farms in
the German North Sea to the onshore electricity grid and have a
combined total capacity of 1,200 megawatt.
"TenneT has entered into a partnership with Mitsubishi
Corporation by agreeing to sell a 49 percent equity stake in two
German offshore high-voltage cable projects, BorWin1 and
BorWin2," Tennet said in a statement.
State-owned TenneT is investing a total of 1.2 billion euros
in the two projects. It plans to invest 5 billion euros in
German networks and 4 billion euros in Dutch networks over the
next 10 years.
It is currently working on nine projects to connect wind
farms in the German North Sea, which it said would generate a
total of 5,000 megawatt of renewable electricity, or enough
energy to supply 5 million households.
Danish utility Dong wants to build a second
offshore wind park in Germany's North Sea provided it can get
unconditional commitments from grid operator TenneT for onshore
connections.
Germany wants to have 10,000 megawatt of offshore wind
capacity installed by 2020 as it shifts away from fossil fuels
and nuclear energy.
TenneT, which bought E.ON's German high voltage
grid in 2009, needs to raise the funds to build new power links.
In Germany alone some 3,600 km of new high voltage grids are
needed.
(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Sara Webb)