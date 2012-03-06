* Mitsubishi invests 340 mln euros, acquires 49% stake

* HelWin2 and DolWin2 have a combined capacity of 1.59 MW (Adds detail, quotes)

AMSTERDAM, MARCH 6 - Dutch power grid operator TenneT said it had agreed to sell stakes in two German offshore cable projects for 340 million euros ($449.9 million) to Mitsubishi Corporation, which is adding to stakes acquired last month in two similar projects.

TenneT and Mitsubishi signed a letter of intent for two offshore grid connections, named HelWin2 and DolWin2, located in the German North Sea.

"Mitsubishi Corporation is to acquire 49 percent of the nominal share capital in these offshore connections," TenneT said in a statement on Tuesday.

The two connections link several offshore wind farms in the German North Sea to the onshore electricity grid. The projects have a total capacity of 1,590 megawatts and once completed in 2015 will bring electricity to 1.5 million households.

State-owned TenneT is investing a total of 1.7 billion euros in the two projects. It plans to invest 5 billion euros in German networks and 4 billion euros in Dutch networks over the next 10 years.

In February TenneT agreed to sell stakes in two other offshore cables called Borwin1 and Borwin2 to Mitsubishi for 240 million euros, which have a combined total capacity of 1,200 MW.

TenneT, which bought E.ON's German high voltage grid in 2009, needs to raise the funds to build new power links. In Germany alone some 3,600 km of new high voltage grids are needed.

Germany wants to have 10,000 MW of offshore wind capacity installed by 2020 as it shifts away from fossil fuels and nuclear energy. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Ivana Sekularac, editing by Jane Baird)