* Mitsubishi invests 340 mln euros, acquires 49% stake
* HelWin2 and DolWin2 have a combined capacity of 1.59 MW
AMSTERDAM, MARCH 6 - Dutch power grid operator TenneT
said it had agreed to sell stakes in two German offshore cable
projects for 340 million euros ($449.9 million) to Mitsubishi
Corporation, which is adding to stakes acquired last month in
two similar projects.
TenneT and Mitsubishi signed a letter of
intent for two offshore grid connections, named HelWin2 and
DolWin2, located in the German North Sea.
"Mitsubishi Corporation is to acquire 49 percent of the
nominal share capital in these offshore connections," TenneT
said in a statement on Tuesday.
The two connections link several offshore wind farms in the
German North Sea to the onshore electricity grid. The projects
have a total capacity of 1,590 megawatts and once completed in
2015 will bring electricity to 1.5 million households.
State-owned TenneT is investing a total of 1.7 billion euros
in the two projects. It plans to invest 5 billion euros in
German networks and 4 billion euros in Dutch networks over the
next 10 years.
In February TenneT agreed to sell stakes in two other
offshore cables called Borwin1 and Borwin2 to Mitsubishi for 240
million euros, which have a combined total capacity of 1,200 MW.
TenneT, which bought E.ON's German high voltage
grid in 2009, needs to raise the funds to build new power links.
In Germany alone some 3,600 km of new high voltage grids are
needed.
Germany wants to have 10,000 MW of offshore wind capacity
installed by 2020 as it shifts away from fossil fuels and
nuclear energy.
($1 = 0.7557 euros)
(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac, editing by Jane Baird)