* German offshore grid investments to rise 3 bln euros
* One billion euros of equity already committed
* TenneT would favour adjacent grid operators for alliances
* Expects to get German certification from regulator
(Adds detail on foreign cross-participations, German regulator)
By Geert De Clercq
AMSTERDAM, March 19 Dutch state-owned grid
operator TenneT said on Wednesday it has increased
planned investments in its German grid by about three billion
euros, bringing more North Sea wind power onshore.
The move boosts its total investment budget for the next
decade to 16 billion euros.
Following its acquisition of E.ON's Transpower
grid in 2010, TenneT owns 40 percent of the German electricity
grid and plays a key role in Germany's post-Fukushima shift from
nuclear to renewable energy.
In its 2013 earnings statement TenneT said it will invest 11
billion euros ($15.30 billion) in the German grid in the coming
decade - of which 7.5 billion offshore and 3.5 billion onshore -
up from an estimate of 8 billion last year.
It also confirmed it will invest 5 billion in Dutch grids.
"The extra investments will mainly go towards our German
offshore grid connections," a TenneT spokesman told Reuters.
TenneT's offshore investments focus on laying a network of
subsea cables to connect windmills to shore, as well as
convertor stations that convert their direct-current power to
the alternate current used in homes.
In 2013 it invested 1.3 billion in the German offshore grid.
TenneT said it is expected to deliver 8 gigawatts of
connection capacity for wind farms on the German part of the
North Sea this year and the years to come.
It added it had also taken the first steps - with partner
TransnetBW - towards the development of the 800 km direct
current SuedLink line, which will provide combined capacity of 4
gigawatts to ship power from the windy north to Germany's
industrial south.
ALLIANCES
A TenneT spokesman said that the possibility of forming
cross-shareholding alliances with other European Transmission
System Operators (TSOs) could help further integration of
Europe's energy market.
"Obviously we would first look at TSOs that have networks
adjacent to ours," he said, adding that he expects no agreements
this year as Dutch energy legislation will have to be updated
before this can happen.
TenneT CEO Mel Kroon told Reuters in November that the most
obvious candidate for a cross-shareholding would be Belgium's
Elia, which in 2010 bought a 9,800 km east German grid
from Sweden's Vattenfall.
Elia's grid borders TenneT's and a linkup would create a
contiguous electricity platform. Another prime linkup candidate
would be Amprion, whose 11,000 km west German network is
surrounded on three sides by TenneT's grids.
An alliance also could help TenneT fund its German
investments, as the finance ministry has also ruled out an IPO,
which limits TenneT's financing options.
Critics say the investments are a stretch for the relatively
small and unlisted Dutch firm, whose government shareholder also
rules out funding German grid investments with Dutch taxpayer
money.
Chief Financial Officer Otto Jager said TenneT had already
attracted about 1 billion euros of equity commitments for its
German offshore activities, which he said has created a solid
financial basis for its German investment portfolio.
The firm has obtained a total 576 million euros in equity
financing from longtime offshore partner Mitsubishi Corp
and 384 million from Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners
(CIP) for the DolWin 3 offshore project.
"Combined with a strong shareholder to support our Dutch
activities, we look towards the financial future of the company
with confidence," Jager said on Wednesday.
Two years ago, German regulator BNetzA refused TenneT
EU-mandated certification, saying TenneT was unable to prove it
had the funds to fulfil its obligations as a grid operator. The
lack of certification - which TenneT is contesting in court -
does not suspend TenneT's operations but creates legal
uncertainty.
A TenneT spokesman said that since the regulator made
certification dependent on the financing of offshore
connections, the fact that the company has found funding for all
its projects should unblock the case.
"We do not expect having to wait much longer for
certification," he said.
($1 = 0.7188 Euros)
(Editing by William Hardy)