FRANKFURT, Sept 29 U.S. energy transmission
developer Anbaric is mulling taking a stake in German power grid
operator TenneT and wants to invest around $4
billion, a German magazine reported.
Anbaric's Chief Executive Edward Krapels has been touting
his concept for the investment in meetings with Dutch Economy
Minister Maxime Verhagen, German Economy Minister Philipp
Roesler and German Environment Minister Peter Altmaier,
Wirtschaftswoche magazine said on Saturday, citing sources close
to the Dutch Economics Ministry.
Krapels was optimistic about prospects for the investment
following his meetings with the ministers, the magazine said in
a report released in advance of publication on Monday.
TenneT, whose Dutch parent bought E.ON's German
high voltage grid in 2009, has come under political and
financial pressure over delays in linking offshore wind parks to
Germany's onshore grid, as part of the country's hurried shift
toward renewable energy.
In the wake of Japan's Fukushima nuclear accident last year,
Germany decided to ditch nuclear power fast and to have more
than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind capacity installed
by 2020, compared with just 550 MW already installed.
TenneT has invested 6 billion euros ($7.72 billion) in
offshore wind connections over two years, ensuring that 5.5
gigawatts (GW) or half of the planned total offshore capacity
can be brought on shore.
It is also in talks with financial investors to bring in
more money by buying stakes in cable projects, having secured
two deals earlier this year with Mitsubishi Corporation
.
TenneT on Saturday declined comment about possible interest
from Anbaric.
"We're still in the process of finding investors and
negotiations. It's too early to say anything at this stage," a
spokeswoman said.
Germany's economy and environment ministries on Saturday
said they had spoken with many investors and added they would
not comment on individual names.
"The decision about which investor TenneT would like to work
with is one for the company itself," said a spokeswoman for
German Economy Minister Roesler.
Anbaric, which has experience in renewable energy, smart
grids and undersea power cables on the U.S. Northeast coast and
which has worked with Siemens, was not immediately
available for comment.