AMSTERDAM, March 13 Dutch state-owned grid operator TenneT said on Wednesday a partial initial public offering of its shares was an option too secure investments in high voltage grids the Netherlands.

"The equity required for the investments in the Netherlands still needs to be secured. This can be achieved through a capital contribution by the shareholder or by means of an initial public offering (minority stake). A decision on this is needed in 2013," TenneT said in a statement.

TenneT plans to invest 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in the Netherlands and 8 billion euros over the next ten years in its German grid, where 4.5 billion will be in offshore grid network.

