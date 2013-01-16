FRANKFURT Jan 16 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp is investing 576 million euros ($769 million) in four German cables to connect offshore windfarms to the mainland, in a sign investors are warming to Germany's shift towards renewable energy.

Germany's decision to pull out of nuclear power has created the need for hundreds of billions of euros of investment to upgrade the country's energy grid and support the expansion of renewable energy sources, such as wind.

But investors have so far been reluctant to commit funds due to regulatory hurdles.

Concerns about who is liable in the event of delays in connecting offshore wind parks to the onshore electricity grid have led to an investment bottleneck. This was addressed by the German government in November, which decided that liability risks should partly be borne by taxpayers.

The four high-voltage cables are needed to connect a number of offshore wind farms in the German North Sea to the onshore grid.

"These innovative transactions took two years to complete and were developed in close cooperation with the (energy regulator) Bundesnetzagentur," said Eelco de Boer, chief financial officer of Dutch grid operator TenneT, which is in charge of creating power links to offshore parks built in the North Sea.

"They demonstrate that the German legal and regulatory regime is attractive to institutional investors."

Germany wants to have more than 10,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore capacity installed by 2020, and 35,000 MW by 2030, vital to replace the 20,500 MW of nuclear capacity that will go offline by the end of 2022.

TenneT, which bought E.ON's German high voltage grid in 2009, needs to raise the funds to build new power links. In Germany alone some 3,000 km of new high voltage grids are needed. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Erica Billingham)