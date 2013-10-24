* Operators to build 800 km line to transport wind power
FRANKFURT, Oct 24 Network operators TenneT
and TransnetBW have teamed up to build Germany's
longest power line to transport surplus wind power from northern
regions into the south, a key step in the country's effort to
move away from nuclear power.
In a joint statement, the companies said the 800 kilometre
power line, dubbed SUED.LINK, would be completed by 2022, the
year when Germany will have completed its exit from nuclear
power.
SUED.LINK is one of four planned high-voltage power lines
running from north to south to support Germany's 550-billion
euro ($758 billion) energy shift away from nuclear energy.
It will cost a low single-digit billion euro amount, a
spokeswoman for TenneT said.
"The power line is particularly important to those of us
here in the south of Germany," said Rainer Joswig, chief
executive of TransnetBW, owned by German utility EnBW.
"It will secure the energy supply to the region in times
when an increasing amount of assured power generation from coal
or nuclear power plants will be decommissioned," he said.
Germany's energy regulator has received applications to shut
down 28 power plant units with the capacity of about seven
nuclear plants, its president said in a newspaper interview
published earlier on Thursday.
The country's utilities are hit by plunging wholesale power
prices and a boom in solar and wind energy capacity, taking
priority when being fed into the grid and reducing the hours
conventional power plants can run.
The direct current extra high-voltage line will transport
wind power from the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein into
the high-consumption areas of southern states Bavaria and
Baden-Wuerttemberg, home to German blue chips such as BMW
, Siemens, Daimler and SAP
.
Planned as a joint venture, SUED.LINK consists of two
north-south connections, the German unit of Dutch state-owned
grid operator TenneT and TransnetBW said in a joint statement.
Earlier this year, network operator Amprion said it aimed to
seek planning permission this year for Germany's first direct
current power line, which could carry electricity long distances
without losing much of it, and begin using the link by 2019.
($1 = 0.7256 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by James Jukwey)