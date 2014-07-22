Sam Querrey put aside his partnership with doubles team mate Steve Johnson to start his Atlanta Open with a 7-6 7-5 win on Monday.

The two Americans will play doubles at the tournament and drew each other in singles for the first time in their careers. The big-serving Querrey struck 20 aces but Johnson hung tough against his older, more accomplished opponent, pushing the opening set to a tiebreak before losing it 7-3.

Querrey broke Johnson in the second set to cruise to victory, the first step in a long run-up to the year’s final grand slam at Flushing Meadows starting Aug. 25.

The opening day was a light one but Israeli Dudi Sela avenged a loss to Donald Young in his previous Atlanta Open four years ago, thrashing the American 6-3 6-0.

Atlanta native Young struggled with serve and was broken five times to disappoint home fans.

